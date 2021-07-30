The land, which is adjacent to Newbury in Courtmead Road, Cuckfield was sold at auction by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was just one of the 112 lots at the event but senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said that ‘strong early demand led to sustained bidding’.

“Our bidders could see the benefit of purchasing land with the principle of development already established,” he said.

Land adjacent to Newbury in Courtmead Road, Cuckfield, was sold for £525,000. Picture: Deep South Media.

“Although the existing planning consent could not be used by the buyer, who would have to obtain fresh permission, the potential was enough to drive competitive bidding,” he added.

The site extends to 0.30 hectares (0.75 acres) and was sold for £525,000 under instructions from Mid Sussex District Council.

The rectangular plot is on level ground and enjoys a southerly aspect with panoramic views of the South Downs and countryside.