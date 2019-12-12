Crowds queuing outside new Horsham supermarket ahead of opening

Crowds were queuing outside a new Horsham supermarket ahead of its opening today.

Customers braved wet and cold conditions in a bid to be the first to experience the town’s new Lidl store, which opened at 8am.

Customers queuing outside the new Horsham Lidl. Photo courtesy of Annabel Morgan

According to the German supermarket giant the new store has created ‘up to 40 jobs’.

The store has a 1,000m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for both cars and bicycles, Lidl said.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Horsham.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator