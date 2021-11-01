Crawley's city bid: 'Regional powerhouse' already functions like a city, says business chief

Mr Sawyer believes it already functions as a city with it acting as a focal point in the Gatwick Diamond.

Crawley Borough Council voted to enter the Civic Honours competition to gain city status at a full council meeting two weeks ago.

The Civic Honours competition was launched as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee – and the council had a clear message for her: “Seventy-five years ago, you made Crawley a New Town.

An aerial view of Tilgate. Picture courtesy of Crawley Borough Council

“In that time, we have grown to become a regional powerhouse.

“Imagine what we can achieve if you made us a New City.”

And Mr Sawyer believes being given city status would just formalise how the town is already functioning.

Manor Royal BID executive director Steve Sawyer

He said: “Crawley already functions like the city centre of the Gatwick Diamond providing a focal point and hub for business, leisure and employment.

“Formally recognising this will provide a boost for the town when it most needs it but also provide a focus for the surrounding area that collectively make up the Gatwick Diamond Sub-Region.

“What better way to celebrate the 75th year of our town than for it to be crowned a City.”

Neil Cooper, Chairman of Crawley Town Centre BID, also believes it is the right step for the town.

He said: “Crawley plays a pivotal role in economic and geographical terms within the area, particularly given its association with Gatwick Airport, its commercial and retail status within the wider region of undoubted significance.

“Its elevation to City status would be well placed in my opinion, particularly in this its 75th year.”