Crawley based Chemigraphic appoints new chairman of the board and chief financial officer

Chemigraphic, a provider of electronic manufacturing services to the fast-growth medical technology, defence and power systems sectors, has appointed a new chairman of the board and chief financial officer.

New chairman of the board Geraint Anderson and new chief financial officer Kevin Docherty both have extensive experience of operating global electronics and manufacturing businesses which will help to accelerate Chemigraphic’s international growth.

Geraint Anderson

These key appointments are the latest developments for the Crawley based business, which received £7m investment from PE fund, NVM, in July this year. The investment will help to support Chemigraphic’s global expansion and drive continued development of its technology and expertise, particularly in the fast-growing med-tech sector.

Geraint joins as Chemigraphic’s new chairman. He was previously CEO of TT Electronics and has undertaken a number of non-exec positions with large electronics firms such as Cisco Systems and Volex. An advocate for operational excellence therefore creating a fabulous customer experience, Geraint is dedicated to ensuring Chemigraphic continues its record of delivering high quality and strictly governed manufacturing support for its very demanding and growing customer base.

New chief financial officer Kevin Docherty brings with him significant experience and knowledge of both finance and the EMS sector, with an acute understanding of how global manufacturing businesses operate and excel. He has previously held positions at Worldmark CCL, Haemonetics, Diageo and Bunzel.

Chris Wootton, CEO of Chemigraphic, said: “As we continue to grow the business and our capabilities in order to support our customers both in the UK and globally, it’s essential we have the right talent on board to help us achieve this. Geraint and Kevin are highly experienced and exceptional individuals that will strengthen the board significantly.

Headquartered in Crawley’s prestigious Manor Royal business park, with a sourcing office in China, Chemigraphic builds complex products for a wide range of specialist UK and global technology brands, from conception to production, supporting them at every stage of their product lifecycle.

With more than 150 staff and experience spanning over four decades, Chemigraphic is now set for a period of strong growth, which has been boosted further by the NVM investment.