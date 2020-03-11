Coronavirus: Restaurant near Horsham says cancellations have surged

A restaurant near Horsham has said its cancellations have jumped by 50 per cent due to fears over the coronavirus.

Hannah Bamford, general manager at Heritage in Slaugham, is urging the public to support local businesses despite fears over Covid-19.

The team at Heritage Sussex. Photo by Nick Townsend

The restaurant took the decision to close tomorrow (Thursday March 12) after customers cancelled, according to Hannah.

She said: “We’re doing everything in our power to maintain the highest of standards. Our standards are already impeccable. It’s probably one of the safer environments to be in. Our hands are constantly clean and washed.”

Staff have been briefed on the latest NHS advice and do not attend work if they are unwell, according to Hannah.

She said restaurants across the country have been affected by fears around the coronavirus outbreak.

Hannah added: “Like many other restaurants we are growing increasingly nervous about the potential implications on business due to the coronavirus.

“People are cancelling left, right and centre. It’s not just us.

“Lots of people are really nervous to go out.

“It’s going to have a huge detrimental impact on businesses.”

She added: “The majority of the reports I’m reading are saying go about your business [as usual].”

But Hannah said it’s not just restaurants that are affected.

She added: “[People should] support their local businesses and independents.

“It’s not just restaurants it’s the independent shops. They’re going to be most affected by this.

“Don’t let it affect your life until we’re told we have to – if we’re told we have to.”

Hannah said Heritage will be open as usual after tomorrow’s closure and the restaurant has no plans to cancel anyone’s bookings.

According to the latest figures from Public Health England there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex.

Yesterday the fire service revealed a Crawley firefighter who had recently returned from abroad was self-isolating after feeling unwell.

Major Gatwick airline Norwegian said it is preparing to cancel around 3,000 flights due to coronavirus and is temporarily laying-off many workers.

