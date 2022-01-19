Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd has moved from Marine Parade — where it was based since the early 1970s — to the top floor of the old Beales department store in South Street.

Company director Mick Doabe said the staff were 'obviously very sad to leave' Marine Parade for 'sentimental reasons' but their new place is taking shape, adding: "We embrace and look forward to new beginnings and a fresh start.

"We are still very much in construction stage. Hopefully by early February, we should be ready to reopen and get underway again."

Mick Doabe is the company director for Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd. Photo: Steve Robards

The club's owner, Andrew Connor, died in January 2019. An Arsenal-themed funeral was attended by hundreds of people.

"Since then, Andrew's mum Linda Connor has taken over and kept it running alongside me," Mick said

"We obviously survived the pandemic, lockdowns and the expense of moving to new brighter premises so you can imagine how much of a struggle this has been. The last two years have been challenging to say the least.

"We certainly couldn’t have achieved this without some good old fashioned help from our patrons helping with moving, tradesman doing work for next to nothing."

Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd has moved from Marine Parade — where it was based since the early 1970s — to the top floor of the old Beales department store in South Street. Photo: Steve Robards

Mick said he hopes to have all works completed to reopen by Tuesday, February 8 but admitted that 'funds are limited' and appealed for help from the public.

He said: "We are doing the work ourselves with the help of our dedicated team who have all mucked in.

"Since being shut end of November, the security guard here at the new place said, without exaggeration, more than a thousand people have asked him when we will be opening.

"This is more than a business to us. It’s a family and really hope this family can be extended.

Mick said the new venue is 'still very much in construction stage'. Photo: Steve Robards

"We still need help from the community to get us over the line."

Mick said the business is 'completely revolved' around the Worthing community.

On offer will be five snooker tables, 12 English pool tables, six American pool tables, four dart boards and a sports bar showing live football.

He said: "We have ten veterans who come along every Tuesday for the day (60+year olds, 103 the eldest). We supply tea biscuits we love having them.

On offer will be five snooker tables, 12 English pool tables, six American pool tables, four dart boards and a sports bar showing live football. Photo: Steve Robards

"We also have three pool teams who have had a massive input in the lay-out and what we can do for them. Hopefully more will come back when we reopen.

"We have two darts teams at the moment with another two when we reopen.

"We are having every table reclothed and maintained to the highest standard with two pool tables solely dedicated to our pool teams."

Have you read?: Public inquiry into 475-home Goring Gap development is underway