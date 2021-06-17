Winners confirmed in this year’s Festival of Chichester Shop Window Display Competition

Paula & Hansfords manager Derek Brown. Kevin Bonner was the window dresser.

They offered a vibrant music-inspired display. The window was dressed by Kevin Bonner. Runners-up were Chestnut Tree House in North Street and Hedge Rose Florist in The Hornet. Jane Bulbeck in Eastgate Square was also highly commended.

Actress Paula Tinker was the judge for the 2021 competition, with a number of city-centre businesses taking part. Paula has appeared in several Chichester Festival Theatre productions including The Mitford Girls, Underneath The Arches, Valmouth, Henry V and Nickleby And Me. Paula was accompanied on her judging duties by three-times Mayor of Chichester Anne Scicluna, Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith, vice chairman and CEO of Chichester BID Helen Marshall and client relationship manager at Chichester BID Mandy Medhurst.

Entrants included L’occitane en Provence, Retro and Vintage, Jane Bulbeck, Joules, Hansford Menswear, Lucy With Diamonds, Q Hair & Beauty, St Wilfrid’s charity shop, Classix, Hedge Rose and Chestnut Tree House charity shop.

Barry said: “It was a brilliant shop window competition experience this year with so many colourful and imaginative ideas on display. It was a tremendously hard task to pick the winner! The Festival is committed to working together with local businesses and the window exhibitions really show this partnership in action.

"The Festival is enormously grateful to everyone who took part, to the fantastic judge, Paula Tinker, and to Chichester BID.”