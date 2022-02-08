The roll-out to over two thirds of the home and garden retailer’s stores follows a successful pilot at two locations.

Furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will be able to browse all areas of the participating stores except for food aisles.

The brand expects most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products in-store that get their tails wagging.

Home and garden retailer Wilko is welcoming pets in-store for the first time at 248 of its locations nationwide from February 7

Wilko stocks everything from pet food to treats, bedding to toys, cleaning supplies to healthy pet essentials and even presents, costumes and accessories during key seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

For other animal family members, the retailer is also home to reptile, bird and fish pet supplies.

Wilko has West Sussex stores in Worthing, Horsham, Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill and Crawley.

The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.

Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome, although customers can also check with the store team if they are at all unsure.

Service dogs are, of course, welcome at all stores nationwide.