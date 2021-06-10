West Wittering Beach sold out for weekend

Visitors without a valid booking are asked not to travel to the beach on Saturday, June 12 or Sunday, June 13, as parking spaces are sold out.

"Please do not travel to the beach and try to access the car park without a valid booking, as you will be turned away," a spokesperson for the beach said.

"There is no other parking in the area.

West Wittering Beach. Photo: Steve Robards

"In order to keep emergency access clear, there is no dropping off or picking up."

The West Wittering Estate announced on April 27 that its pre-paid parking system was to be made permanent to ‘control visitor numbers, promote safety and protect the environment and local community’.