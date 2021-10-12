Victory in first round of battle to save Sussex village pub

The 17th century Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough has been shut since lockdown and residents have expressed fears that it might never reopen.

But they have now won approval from Horsham District Council to have the historic pub registered as ‘an Asset Of Community value.’

It means the pub will be subject to additional protection from development under the Localism Act 2011.

The Oddfellows Arms, Pulborugh, has been registered as an Asset of Community Value

However, pub owners Enterprise Inns have already said that they plan to reopen the Grade II listed pub ‘as soon as possible.’

But their reassurance did not stop hundreds of people from signing a petition to the district council to have the building registered.