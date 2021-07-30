Top chef Greg Clarke joins Lower Beeding luxury hotel restaurant

Greg, who has worked in some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK and Scandinavia, will have a six-month residency at The Pass from September 9.

His residency follows that of Steven Edwards, 2013 winner of TV’s Masterchef: The Professionals.

Menus at The Pass will change regularly with ingredients utilised from the expansive kitchen garden at the hotel, paired with sourcing top local produce.

Top chef Greg Clarke is to join The Pass at South Lodge Hotel

Greg said: “I’m incredibly excited to have been presented with such a unique opportunity, together with my senior sous chef Joe Gray and a fantastic team behind us, along with the hotel’s unparalleled support, we believe we are going to bring something truly unique to the area and I’m delighted to help write this next chapter in such a renowned restaurant.”

South Lodge Hotel General Manager David Connell said: “We are very excited by having Greg join us for this latest in our guest residency series.