This is how Tesco generates £36 million a year for Horsham’s economy

The figures are revealed in a new report showing the impact that Tesco makes in communities across the UK.

The report is the result of research carried out by Public First for Tesco, the UK’s largest retailer, with more than 300,000 employees across the country.

It shows that 1 in 5 people across the UK say they have worked in a supermarket at some point in their career and young people see it as the second most available career option in their local area.

Tesco provides local jobs and boosts the economy

Tesco also supports young people, with around 1,000 apprentices nationally combining on-the-job experience with formal training.

Tesco is also calling on the Government to introduce reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy.

Data from this report suggests that, with additional flexibilities, Tesco could increase the number of apprentices by up to 50 per cent, resulting in an additional 8,000 opportunities across the retail sector.

The new figures are released as part of a wider report showing the importance of Tesco to local communities, which finds that in Horsham, Tesco generates nearly £36m for the local economy each year.

Tesco has also provided nearly £30,000 for Horsham charities over the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of Communities, Claire de Silva said: “We’re really proud of our colleagues in Horsham, and beyond, who do a brilliant job serving the local community – and never more so than over the last 18 months.