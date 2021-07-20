This is how kids can eat free at the Tesco Café in Littlehampton – all summer long

The Tesco Café in Littlehampton will be offering free meals for kids when an adult spends £3.50 this summer.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 3:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 4:06 pm

The deal, at the superstore in Broadpiece, runs until Wednesday, September 1.

It covers the Pick “N” Mix meal deal, usually £2.75, which includes a sandwich, soft drink, piece of fruit and two snacks, or a kids’ hot meal, such as baked chicken goujons, Omega 3 fish fingers or ‘hidden veg’ Mac and Cheese

There are also kids breakfast options available in the deal, including eggs or avocado, both on toast.

Tesco Superstore in Littlehampton. Picture: Google Street View SUS-210720-144857001
Tesco Superstore in Littlehampton. Picture: Google Street View SUS-210720-144857001

Jo Barnes, head of marketing and food development at Tesco Café, said: “The summer holidays are the perfect opportunity for some quality family time and a little treat.

“Families can enjoy a premium quality breakfast, lunch or dinner together whilst shopping at Tesco, all for great value as kids eat free when an adult spends just £3.50.”

“We’ve worked really hard to ensure we’re offering balanced and healthy options for our little diners.

“We encourage well balanced and healthier kids meal options by adding a vegetable side with every hot meal, a piece of fruit with every cold meal and ensuring all our kids snacks are under 100 calories.

“We strongly believe that eating out shouldn’t have to cost families a lot of money, especially in the expensive summer holidays, and we wanted to provide some unbeatable offers for families.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers into the café this summer.”

Littlehampton