The Original Factory Shop, in Churchill Parade, has been supporting Angmering-based charity Cancer United all year.

Michael Bailey, store manager, said: “The community picked the charity by way of Facebook poll earlier in the year. The money was raised by the local community through the charity box and from our customers swiping their TOFS Club cards or buying a carrier bag.

“We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise £244.47 for Cancer United, our chosen charity.

