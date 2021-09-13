The chain, known for its 'upmarket brasseries and neighbourhood cafés', wants to open a restaurant at 89-91 East Street — a site previously occupied by Topman/Topshop.

There are more than 30 Ivy branches in the UK, including 13 in London. Currently, the nearest Ivy restaurants to Chichester are Brighton and Winchester.

Troia (UK) Restaurants Limited has applied to Chichester District Council for the grant of a premises license.

If approved, the new restaurant will open in East Street, Chichester. Photo: Kate Shemilt

The proposed licensable activities and hours, from Monday to Sunday, are:

- Sale of alcohol on and off the premises from 9am until 1am the following day

- Late night refreshment indoors and outdoors from 11pm until 1am the following day

- Recorded music indoors only from 8am until 1am the following day

- Opening hours from 8am until 1.30am the following day

Any representations about the application must be received in writing by Licensing Team, Chichester District Council, East Pallant House, 1 East Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1TY no later than October 5.