'Thank you for shopping with us Crawley' - Town centre store closes on December 7

The H&M store in the Martlets closes next Tuesday.

A sign in the shop says: "Thank you for shopping with us Crawley. This store closes on 7th December.

"Find everything you need in our nearby Horsham store."

The sign in H&M Crawley

Wendy Bell, Crawley Town Centre BID manager, said: "Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District was very sad to hear that the well loved H & M store in the Martlets is moving out but as they say when one door closes another opens and we understand that there will be an exciting new business moving in soon.

"Generally around the town centre more empty units are being snapped up by diverse and interesting businesses as the new developments begin to showcase the potential of Crawley town centre, it’s going to be a fantastic 75th anniversary year for Crawley, we’re looking forward to seeing all of the exciting developments coming our way!"