Sussex has better weather than California, according to an MP

That’s according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss who today visited the Wiston Estate near Findon.

But it’s not just weather where Sussex beats California with the region also producing better wine, she added.

Truss made the visit to the winery see first-hand the exporting potential of the region and discuss future opportunities for growth for the wine industry having recently visited California.

DM1870443a.jpg Pictured is the Wiston Steam Rally which is held at the Wiston Estate. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180707-211306008

Exports supported 914,000 jobs in the South East according to latest available data from 2016, and the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein secured bespoke, high-standard protections for award-winning English wines and sparkling wines produced at vineyards like Wiston Estate, a Government spokesman said. This means consumers in all three countries can continue to enjoy these iconic products, with the confidence they are high quality and the real deal.

Overall the UK has now agreed trade deals with 68 countries plus the EU, and Truss visited her US counterpart this week to discuss increased trade with the States.

The Secretary of State for International Trade said: “I am visiting our brilliant wineries to outline, promote and help producers seize new the export opportunities we’re creating via new trade deals.

“Only one in five food and drink small businesses currently sell overseas, and we want to increase that number and realise the huge untapped exporting potential across Britain.

“Jobs linked to exporting are more productive and pay more, so by increasing exports we can boost jobs and drive growth throughout the country, including here in the South East.”

Future FTAs will continue to open up new overseas opportunities and, with jobs linked to exports being more productive and higher paying, they will also provide a huge boost to local economies across the UK, the Government spokesman added. The South East exported the equivalent of £11,500 of goods to the US every minute last year. Estimates show that an ambitious trade deal between the UK and US could boost the economy in the South East by £622m in the long-run.

With UK wine exports to the USA totalling £41 million in 2020, a UK-US deal could also boost our already-significant exports by reducing barriers to trade, meaning cheaper imports and lower costs.

Richard Goring, CEO of Wiston Estates said: “As a farming estate that has been passionate about what this land produces for over 275 years, we are delighted to be welcoming Rt Hon Liz Truss to Wiston Estate today to encourage a revitalisation of the rural economy.

“We are particularly excited by how wine reconnects people with the land and looking forward to opening our new restaurant and winery later this year, which will enable people from both the UK and all over the world to experience what Sussex has to offer in terms of wine, food and rural culture.”.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association said: “With several new FTAs on the horizon, it is fantastic to see the Secretary of State visiting Wiston Estate today.

“The UK has long been a global wine trading hub, and now, in recent years, English wine’s reputation is also gaining international attention. We’ve worked closely with DIT promoting English wine in North America, across Europe and in Asia.

“Exports of this flourishing sector are gaining notoriety for their premium offering, as well as their British production, quality and provenance.”

Simon Thorpe, CEO of WineGB: “We are pleased to be working with DIT to explore ways of providing our existing community of exporters with more opportunity in focus markets, as well as encouraging those contemplating the development of overseas markets to take their first steps.