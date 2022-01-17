The branch, which will be located at 73-75 Montague Street, is set to open on Friday, February 4.

Described as an 'affordable footwear', the Shoe Zone store will stock popular brands such as Skechers, Lotus, Jana Softline, S’Oliver and Gola.

Shoe Zone’s 'iconic own-brand' footwear and accessories will also be available, 'many of which come in at below the recommended retail price'.

The new Shoe Zone shop will open in Montague Street, Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

Chief Executive Anthony Smith said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of a new store in Worthing and are counting down to opening day. We can’t wait to welcome customers inside.

“The store is opening with a huge selection of shoes.

"Whether you need slippers for a rainy day or boots for a nice walk around town, there’ll be something for everyone at Shoe Zone.”

Shoe Zone will offer a student discount and blue light discount, both online and in-store.

Michael Child has been appointed as manager for the store, which will be open Monday to Saturday 9am – 5:30pm and Sunday 10am – 4.30pm.

A spokesperson added: "The Worthing store will bring more choice to the high-street.

"With footwear for men, women and children, the hybrid Shoe Zone store will make purchasing shoes easy and convenient, regardless of budget or style."