Pulborough woman shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson how her flower shop is helping to save the planet

It was all part of a Government drive to encourage small businesses to ‘go green’.

Claire, who owns The Flower Shop on Lower Street, Pulborough, attended the event with Arundel and South Downs MP and climate champion Andrew Griffith.

The event saw the launch of a ‘Together for Our Planet’ campaign, aimed at giving small businesses the tools and advice they need to cut carbon emissions. Andrew was appointed by the PM to be the Government’s Net Zero Business Champion and he is helping to spearhead the drive to encourage businesses to sign up to carbon neutral targets.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Pulborough florist Claire Denman N10-2387-0009

Claire’s company is helping to pioneer the initiative after her business switched to an electric delivery van, reduced air miles by ‘buying British’ wherever possible and by using biodegradable materials.

Claire said: “I was delighted to visit Downing Street with Andrew and to meet the Prime Minister.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to represent West Sussex and my whole team at The Flower Shop in Pulborough.

“Boris was intrigued by the bio-degradable florist’s oasis I showed him, and very upbeat about the leadership and contributions that small businesses can deliver to preserve our environment.”

Andrew added: “It was brilliant to see Claire in Downing Street to show how Sussex’s small businesses are leading the way on green initiatives.