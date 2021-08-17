Owner Charlotte Davenport, 33, said she had decided to close Hair Boutique in Market Square after nine years due to a ‘particularly challenging’ 18 months.

The boutique was voted the West Sussex County Times Salon of the Year in 2019.

In a statement, Charlotte said: “Hair Boutique has been my working life and more for over eight years, so for me, this is a sad moment and very much the end of an era.

The Hair Boutique is closing down.

“During that time I have had the good fortune and privilege to have worked with an amazing team. We have been through many ups and downs together. They have been my friends and my support and I cannot thank them enough for their enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism.”

Charlotte also paid tribute to her clients as ‘wonderful and loyal’.

She said: “Many of you have been frequent visitors to Hair Boutique for many years.

“We have valued your custom and enjoyed getting to know you too. Hairdressing is not just about cutting hair.

“Lyndsey, Lilly, Tracey, Brooke and myself intend to contact you all as soon as we are able and we will provide contact details for each of us. In the meantime, we will continue with business as usual until Hair Boutique closes its doors for the last time on September 8.

“If you wish to contact your stylist after that date, our Facebook page will remain active for the time being.” ❤️❤️