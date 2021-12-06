Passengers concerned about increasing airfares if airport slot rules for next summer remain the same, according to survey

More than a quarter (28%) of these people surveyed also said they are concerned about a reduction in the number of destinations they can choose to fly to, and 24% are worried about a reduction in the number of airlines they can fly with, if airport slot rules remain the same.

Airport slot rules ensure that UK consumers benefit from effective choice of destination and airline - and fair pricing - by ensuring that the aviation market is competitive. They do this by incentivising airlines to fly – and if not - trade or hand back unused airport slots so that other airlines can fly them instead, including new market entrants.

The UK’s slot regulations were understandably suspended during the pandemic; however, Gatwick and Wizz Air are calling for them to be urgently reinstated for Summer 2022 now that passenger numbers are expected to rise significantly - following successful vaccination campaigns and the removal of many travel restrictions.

Both Gatwick and Wizz Air recognise that the pandemic is not over and that borders will be restricted as they have been in response to the Omicrom variant. However provisions under the existing 80/20 slot competition safeguarding regulations are adequate and provide enough targeted and proportionate protection for airlines in situations like these, under Force Majeure, the 80/20 rule would be suspended when genuine restrictions, such as closed borders or substantive quarantine periods are in place.

The UK Government is currently consulting on the slot rules for Summer 2022.

Earlier in this month, a coalition of UK airports and Wizz Air called for the urgent reinstatement of the previous 80/20 ‘use it or use it’ slot regulations – where airlines must use their assigned slots 80% of the time, or risk losing them - for the vital summer 2022 season in a letter to the Secretary of State for Transport.

In the letter, the coalition said they have also raised the issue with the CMA – the UK’s competition watchdog - and pointed out that relevant authorities in other markets have all reinstated some discipline in their slot regulations, and that this has not led to ghost flights (flights carrying no or few passengers) but has in fact supported the restoration of connectivity to the benefits of passengers and businesses.

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport, said: “It’s interesting that passengers support our view that the existing airport slot rules need to change. Consumers seem to recognise that the slot rules help maximise competition by keeping airfares low while increasing their choice of destinations and airline.

“Restoring the slot rules would be a clear signal that the UK Government is getting fully behind the recovery of the UK aviation sector. A decision on the summer 2022 slot rules before Christmas would allow the industry to start planning resources for a smooth ramp up of operations as the industry looks to recover from the most difficult period in its history.”