Opening date announced for new Horsham shop

The shop - selling ‘all things retro and vintage’ - is set to open in West Street on Saturday December 11.

The new ‘Love It Again’ store will sell ‘high-quality and unique small furniture, giftware, handbags and jewellery, plus toys, books, vinyl and more.’

The shop will be situated on the former site of the Between the Lines store and is being run by Horsham Matters.

Horsham town centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2011101 SUS-201011-170736001

All proceeds will go to support people in need.

Managing director Emma Elnaugh said the new store “won’t be a run-of-the-mill charity shop.

“We will be selling top quality items and each sale will benefit those in need living right here in the Horsham district and give items destined for landfill another life.”