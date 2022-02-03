New wine bar proposed for Steyning
A new wine bar may be on the cards for Steyning.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:23 pm
Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of a building in the town’s High Street from a restaurant/cafe to the wine bar.
The property - at 27 High Street - currently has residential accommodation on the upper floors with cafe on the ground floor.
Letters of support for the switch have been submitted to the council by neighbours and nearby traders.