New restaurant to open in Horsham ... this is when

Monte Forte - founded by two brothers in 2017 - will open in East Street on July 31.

Paolo and Luca Monteforte started their business out of a converted horsebox at Redhill Market.

The brothers went on to succeed at many private events and food festivals all over the UK.

A new Italian restaurant is to open in Horsham

Inspired by their Italian heritage and family recipes handed down through the generations, Paolo and Luca had ambitious plans for their Neapolitan pizza business from the beginning.

They opened their first branch, Reigate Pizzeria, and went from strength to strength throughout the pandemic.

The new Horsham restaurant will be their biggest site with 12 staff operating it at the busiest times.