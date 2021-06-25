New Post Office opens in Horsham

It is sited at Corner Newsagents in Trafalgar Road and is offering a ‘wide range’ of postal services.

Officials say the new branch is part of a ‘modernisation and investment programme.’

A spokesman said: “This new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Post Office in Trafalgar Road, Horsham

“Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks. “The new Post Office services are available seven days a week, Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm and Sunday.

“This offers customers 54 hours of Post Office service a week, making it convenient for customers to visit.”

The new branch joins branches at Caterways, Coltsfoot Drive, Horsham, and at Roffey.

Post Office provision lead Simon Grant said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

New Post Office in Horsham

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Caterways, Coltsfoot Drive, Horsham and Roffey will ensure that people in this area of Horsham have easy access to our services.”