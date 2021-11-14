The project, which started in November 2019, is on course to complete in the winter of 2022/23.

The first 40 homes, including 15 which are social housing, are likely to be occupied by the end of the year.

According to the developers, the project, once completed, will provide a 'host of benefits to the local community', safeguard the future of the airport and provide 'much-needed homes'.

New Monks Park development site in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art