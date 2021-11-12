The Herald was given a look behind the scenes of Lancing’s major development yesterday (November 11) to see how the works are progressing. Click here to see our picture gallery

The developers said they are ‘really pleased’ with the works, which started in November 2019.

A spokesperson for New Monks Farm said: “It’s been a complex process and we have been delayed due to a number of reasons, not least covid, but it great to see the progress of the development.

DM21110406a.jpg. Tour of the new Monks Park development site, in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211111-151906008

“The project is on course to complete in the winter of 2022/23. There is still a fair amount to be done, but the first 40 homes, including 15 which are social housing, are likely to be occupied by the end of the year, and once completed it will provide a host of benefits to the local community and safeguard the future of the airport, and provides much-needed homes.”

The developers said there are ‘huge benefits’ to the local community.

The spokesperson added: “The new pumping station and flood defences are vital improvements which will benefit the whole area; the new roundabout on the A27 and removal of the traffic lights at the junction the airport improving road safety, while the new non-motorised pathway will make crossing the A27 safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclist, but most importantly this work will secure the future of the airport.

“There is also the new country park, which will be one of the biggest anywhere in Sussex; while the school, community centre and new travellers’ site will be great additions for all local Adur residents; while the much-needed housing, including social housing is desperately needed in the area.”

The development spokesman said IKEA’s withdrawl has not affected the project, which is being run by Adenstar Developments Ltd on land sold by Brighton and Hove Albion.

The building of the houses, school, travellers’ site and country park; and the associated work with the flood defences and pumping station, as well as the work on the A27 and other roads has continued as planned.

IKEA has met with Adur District Council planners to agree what types of development on the site will be acceptable, the project spokesman added.

The developers have also addressed environmental concerns, raised by local residents.

“Working with the local authorities and agencies and authorities we have also been careful to be considerate to our neighbours and respectful to the area,” the spokesman said.

“More than quarter of a million pounds was spent carefully relocating reptiles away from the construction areas.

“We have also been able to reuse all the materials excavated on site, for example earth and soil has been repurposed to landscape the new country park which will become a natural habitat for wildlife in the park.

“Where the pumping station outlet has been added, the line of the river wall was adjusted to replace the area of salt marsh lost during the construction.

“There will also be a minimum of 500 new trees planted to create a wonderful new country park between the development and the A27, including footpaths and wooden bridges.”

The developers confirmed that works will begin on the A27 to remove the Sussex Pad traffic lights and build the roundabout in December 2021.

The spokesperson added: “Further details will be provided from our contractors Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd to those affected, but the work has been planned to minimise any impact on the A27.