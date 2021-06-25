New florist and gift shop to open in Chichester

Georgina Lake, owner of Bunch Florist, already runs a shop in Bristol but is looking to expand the business.

An opening date of July 10 has been scheduled for the florist and gift shop on West Street.

Georgina said: "This will be slightly bigger than my shop in Bristol, which is more on the outskirts.

The shop will be run by Georgina Lake and her family

"This is in the centre of Chichester.

"I am excited about meeting new people and being in busier area with real mix of age ranges.

"I am looking forward to getting open."

Georgina runs the business with her mum, Catherine, and brother, Ellis. Her dad, Nigel, has been involved in the building works for the new shop.

"The love of flowers came from my grandma and my mum," Georgina said. "We used to make several trips to garden centres and lovely old houses, to look round the gardens.

"Since then, I've had a real love, interest and passion for flowers.

"I had a passion to open up my own company in Bristol and it went from there."

Georgina said she noticed a gap in the market for a new florist in Chichester.

She added: "It's a really big city but there aren't very many flowers shops that I know of.

"We will be selling a high grade of locally-sourced flowers, with a high vase life. There will be indoor and outdoor plants.

"We will be selling a nice selection of gifts as well. We will be doing weddings, funerals and corporate flowers too.