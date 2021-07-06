New bar at Horsham jewellers offering local spirits

A new luxury bar at a Horsham jewellers is now offering a variety of local spirits.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:32 am

Wakefields Jewellers in West Street introduced the bar as part of a major refurbishment following lockdown.

Among the drinks on offer is ‘Horsham Spirit Gin,’ produced by Cabin Pressure Spirits, which has been awarded a gold medal in the microdistillery category at the Gin Masters 2021.

Wakefields congratulated Horsham-based Cabin Pressure Spirits on their award in a social media message and said: “Your bottles are proudly on display in store.”

A variety of spirits are on offer at a new luxury bar at Wakefields Jewellers in West Street, Horsham
Horsham