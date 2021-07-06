New bar at Horsham jewellers offering local spirits
A new luxury bar at a Horsham jewellers is now offering a variety of local spirits.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:32 am
Wakefields Jewellers in West Street introduced the bar as part of a major refurbishment following lockdown.
Among the drinks on offer is ‘Horsham Spirit Gin,’ produced by Cabin Pressure Spirits, which has been awarded a gold medal in the microdistillery category at the Gin Masters 2021.
Wakefields congratulated Horsham-based Cabin Pressure Spirits on their award in a social media message and said: “Your bottles are proudly on display in store.”