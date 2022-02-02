Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said a sky dive, many raffles, tombolas and firefighters’ car washes had contributed to the total raised in Littlehampton for Young Lives vs Cancer since 2017.

She said: “The final total that our store has raised is now £45,628, with colleagues and customers getting involved in fundraising for the charity. Brill!

“I am so proud to have acted as community champion at Littlehampton, fundraising to help support young people and children with cancer.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, right, with colleagues celebrating the total the store has raised for Young Lives vs Cancer since 2017

“It’s been wonderful to get to know the charity over the past five years and to get to see the impact that our work has had on some of the service users.

“I’m really proud of my colleagues and all of those in our local community who have supported the partnership, and supported Morrisons – thank you for helping us make a difference.”

Overall, Morrisons has raised a record £18million for the leading cancer charity supporting young people with cancer.

David Potts, chief executive, said: “There is no doubt that this is our most successful partnership and this is down to the tireless commitment shown by our colleagues up and down the country.

“I’d also like to recognise the role our customers and suppliers have made. Without them, we would never have reached such an inspiring total.”

The retailer and the charity partnered in 2017 for what was initially a three-year deal with a target of raising £8million. Two extensions lengthened the partnership to five years and it has more than doubled its original target, making it the most successful charity partnership Morrisons has seen to date.

Morrisons colleagues and customers raised £11million towards the total through in-store and colleague fundraising.

The money has helped to fund financial grants for families, paid for families to use the charity’s Home from Home facilities and introduced support groups.

The partnership culminated in the handover of a new Home from Home in Manchester funded by Morrisons, Jack’s House. It is named after young service user Jack Thompson, who has raised more than £130,000 to date, much of it across Morrisons stores.

Morrisons announced in November its next charity partner will be Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for children’s palliative care.