The supermarket has teamed up with White Rose Maths to provide a total of 250,000 free maths activity packs for children in school years one to six in stores across the country.

Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Littlehampton community champion, said: “I have put these books on our Little Library for children to take. I will also be distributing some to local community groups.”

Family Support Work, which has a support hub in Rustington, is one charity to benefit, with 20 of each book donated.

Free maths activity books are available from the Children's Little Library at Morrisons in Littlehampton

The Little Library has proved popular since it opened and has even had visits from a children’s author and the Littlehampton MP.

The Littlehampton store has previously given out 100 copies of Cedric the Seed, a book that was specially created as part of Morrisons’ Make Good Things Happen initiative, to schools.

Alison said: “One of the schools I gave them to was Arundel Church of England Primary School and on July 14, I collected book reviews that they had all done.

Pupils from Arundel Church of England Primary School with their book reviews for Cedric the Seed

“I was blown away by how much effort they had put into these and loved their comments. One said ‘I would recommend this book to my friends because it is a story that represents the pandemic and will fill them with hope!’.

“The book has been inspired by the pandemic and how lives were changed. This is a story of hope for a brighter future that also supports children’s literacy and learning.”

Alison is also offering community groups in the Littlehampton area additional help, including hands-on support and space for fundraising at Morrisons.