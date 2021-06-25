Masterchef: The Professionals semi-finalist takes up role at West Sussex pub

Billy Lewis-Bower, general manager at the White Horse Inn, Sutton, and Ben Miller, the new head chef SUS-210625-083056001

Ben joined the pub last week, and brings his 25 years of cooking experience.

The pub, which reopened after refurbishment in 2018, is situated in the heart of the South Downs, close to Bignor.

Ben’s love for cooking first started under the watchful eye of his father, who was executive chef at The Ritz, London, the pub said.

He has since worked in some of the best kitchens across the UK, including Amberley Castle, Danesfield House, Restaurant One-O-One in Knightsbridge and The Bath Spa, where he personally achieved two AA rosettes.

Ben’s cooking was celebrated by Michel Roux Jr on BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals where he reached the semi-finals of the competition, an experience he describes as a highlight of his career.

He also loves to travel and is inspired by gastronomy from his travels, bringing new ideas and fusion cooking into his kitchen, which The White Horse said is reflected in the new menu.