Major supermarket creates 69 new jobs in Sussex, with salaries of up to £47k

Aldi said it wants to make the hires before Christmas with staff set to be based in Crawley, Eastbourne and Brighton.

A spokesman said: “The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £47,000.

“This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store management apprentice and store assistant, all the way up to store manager.”

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Sussex.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57 nationally, and £11.32 inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks, the spokesman added. Other store roles available will include managerial positions, caretakers and cleaners, as well as store apprentices.