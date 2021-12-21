Littlehampton Rotary Club: Morrisons helps with Christmas food parcels for second year
Littlehampton Rotary Club has again called upon Morrisons to help with its Christmas food parcels, following the success of last year’s operation.
For the past eight years, the club has been donating 50 Christmas food parcels to Littlehampton and District Foodbank, for the benefit of its customers.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotarians used to go shopping for the Christmas food themselves and then fill boxes they had been saving for weeks, wrap them in Christmas paper and add a sticker stating ‘A Christmas Gift from Littlehampton Rotary Club’, before loading them into members’ cars and taking them to the foodbank for distribution.
Last year, due to government restrictions, the club was not able to do any of that, so enquiries were made at Morrisons Littlehampton and community champion Alison Whitburn offered to do the whole package.
The operation was so successful, Alison was asked to repeat the task again this year.
Rotary club secretary Geoff Watts said: “It has all worked out very satisfactorily but it is worth mentioning that in 2014, we donated £498 for the food and now eight years onward, our donation for the food and packaging is in excess of £900. Sign of the times!”