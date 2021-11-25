The team at Robert Luff & Co is sad to see the state of Larkfield Park, opposite Seaside Primary School, in Lancing and everyone is determined to help fund new equipment, with match-funding pledged by Adur District Council.

The team at the Lancing branch is leading the way, starting with a two-week challenge, I’m An Estate Agent – Get Me Out Of Here.

James Brown, Lancing branch director, said: “We have teamed up with Friends of Larkfield Park and have committed to helping to raise money to try to bring this park back to some of its former glory.

“A lot of parents and children used to use this space but unfortunately now, it is just not a safe place to bring the kids after school. The swing is about the only thing there that is any good and the only other thing really is the little roundabout.”

The aim is to make the park a great space that families and dog walkers can enjoy.

Kelly Baumfield, Lancing branch administrator, said: “Given such a huge mountain to climb to reach even close to the target, we need all involved to come together as a community.

“We are going to be doing many fundraisers throughout next year as we have £40,000 to raise, and the council will match what we raise.”

James Brown, Lancing branch director, at Larkfield Park, where there is very little equipment for the children to play on

Bit by bit nearly every piece of equipment has been removed and not replaced, so the estate agents say a drastic makeover is needed, on the scale of DIY SOS for an outdoor space.

After a meeting between councillors, the park ranger, residents and staff from Robert Luff & Co in Lancing, a vision for the space has been put together, offering children the opportunity to play, exercise and embrace wildlife, with play equipment, an orchard and a community programme all on the list.

Friends of Larkfield Park was formed by a band of residents to help raise the money with the support of Robert Luff & Co. The council will match the funds raised and oversee the transformation of the park.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/larkfield-park-lancing-community-fundraiser to make a donation.