Kingsland House: Shoreham care home residents celebrate ‘freedom day’
Shoreham care home residents have enjoyed being able to go out on minibus trips again, now that restrictions have eased. Staff have been taking them on short trips to outdoor spaces, without having to worry about isolating afterwards, and now indoor visits are back on the agenda, too.
Residents at Kingsland House, in Kingsland Close, were thrilled to visit South Down Nurseries in Hassocks, a long-awaited trip that included a nice walk around, a visit to the South Downs Heritage Centre to look at some of the old machinery and a sit down with a piece of homemade cake and a cup of tea.
Karen Williams, general manager, said: “It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips again. We have all been waiting for this day and we are so thankful it is finally here. Our residents have enjoyed all sorts of different entertainment during lockdown but nothing beats some fresh air and a change of scenery to blow away the cobwebs.”
The varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging activities, tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. Recent events have included World Environment Day, Italian National Day, Canada Day, a visit from East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, World Chocolate Day, National Carers’ Week and making bird feeders for schoolchildren.