The old HMV store at number 19 The Martlets was replaced by Dunelm's Concept store after it closed in 2019.

The company posted a job advert on their website for a Senior Sales Assistant (37.5 hrs) at 26 The Martlets, which would be the old DW Sports store.

The job advert says: "If you really know your stuff about the products that we sell and can inspire customers and deliver exceptional service, we can offer you an exciting career in entertainment retail.

"We are looking for a Senior Sales Assistant to support store management in motivating and developing the team, driving incentives and achieving store targets.

"As a key-holder, the Senior Sales Assistant is also responsible for assisting with transactions, opening/closing the store and will play an important role in the smooth day-to-day running of store operations.

"Using your specialist product and market knowledge, you’ll also contribute to hmv’s success through providing first class customer service, merchandising and replenishing stock."

There was a positive reaction to a Spotted:Crawley post about the potential return to the town centre for HMV.

Julieann Farr said: "Fab news fed up with driving to brighton."

Patricia Lee said: "That has really cheered me up.. I loved HMV Crawley…Just got to get Debenhams back too.. Although before Debenhams came to town , I worked for Owen Owen department store until they closed."