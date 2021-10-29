Horsham venue named best regional kebab restaurant

Zeytin Horsham was named the best regional kebab restaurant in the UK at the awards last night (October 27), owner and chef Ercan Yuzey said.

He added: “This is an amazing thing. I’m shocked. It’s my dream. It’s every chef’s dream.”

Ercan first moved to the UK 14 years ago, running a restaurant in Haywards Heath before moving to Horsham to expand.

Ercan Yuzey, owner of Zeytin, at the awards

He said: “Somebody’s coming from a different country - it’s a new life, different language. Everything changed.

“I couldn’t believe it [when I won]. I couldn’t sleep last night.”

At the prestigious awards, hosted at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel, Zeytin beat stiff competition to take the title.

Ercan said he was joined at the awards by family and loyal customers, and the ceremony even hosted MPs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a video message to attendees.