Horsham town centre bar looks forward to ‘getting back to normal’

Graham Hartley, owner of Piries Bar, said he was ‘delighted’ that customers would no longer have to wear face masks from ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19 and that people could once again sit on stools at the bar to enjoy a drink.

But he cautioned about celebrating too soon. “We have been down this road before,” he said.

The Government is to make a final decision on July 12.

“As far as we’re able to we will try and get back to normal,” said Graham.

“We’re not going to impose restrictions on anybody.

“But if people wish to wear a mask, that is entirely up to them.

“Hopefully we will get back to being a normal, convivial, sociable bar.