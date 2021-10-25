Horsham pub to reopen and new shop set to launch
Retail changes are on the way for Horsham town centre with a pub reopening and a new coffee shop set to launch.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:13 pm
The Anchor Tap pub in East Street has announced it is to reopen on November 4 after undergoing a facelift.
And a new Italian-inspired coffee shop - Amici - is getting set to open its doors in East Street soon.
East Street has become affectionately known by many as ‘Eat Street’ in view of the number of restaurants that have already made the area home.