Horsham job seekers encouraged to visit fair returning for 2021

The Horsham District Jobs and Skills Fair is back for 2021 after missing a year in 2020, the council said.

The fair will take place on Saturday 2 October from 10am to 3pm at the Drill Hall in Denne Road, Horsham.

A council spokeswoman said: “Following the great success of previous Jobs Fairs, including a virtual one last year due to the pandemic, where hundreds of local jobseekers have been matched with hundreds of local jobs, the fair is making a welcome return with the promise of lots of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities on offer.

“[It] will be a great opportunity for those seeking a job, thinking of changing their existing one or considering on-the-job training through an apprenticeship to meet a wide range of employers eager to recruit and grow their organisations.”

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Chris Brown said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the lives of many people in our local area, not least in terms of their prospects for employment.

“I am delighted that we can hold our Jobs Fair as a live event this year, as I believe it will play an important role in securing new opportunities for residents and will also help many businesses with their post pandemic recruitment plans.

“I would encourage as many people as possible who are looking for work or to start new training programmes to save the date and come along on the day to meet the broad range of employers and check out the many opportunities on offer.”

Some of the employers and training providers who have signed up to attend this year include: Assurity Consulting, The Army, Chichester College, Creative Technology, Piron Recycling, Places Leisure, Schroders, Proud to Care, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB), Sussex Police, Border Force, Thomas Keating, West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council.

The council said the fair looks to build on the success of five previous physical events (and a number of online trials) which have in the past helped hundreds of local companies connect with local people looking to find jobs and grow their skills in our ever-changing jobs market.

The spokeswoman added: “Following on from the physical event this year, all opportunities will then be posted on our vacancies website https://www.jobsfair.horsham.gov.uk/ .