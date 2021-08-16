Horsham independent shops in line for refurbishment funding

Independent retail businesses can apply for grants of up to £4,000 to update and enhance their shops thanks to funds secured by Horsham District Council.

The council has a pot of around £80,000 to help independent retailers to improve their premises through the West Sussex Retail Training and Support Programme.

Qualifying businesses must first have completed training and received a certificate via the Programme’s Virtual Retail Learning Hub before appling for funding. Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for the local eeconomy Chris Brown said: “I am really pleased to announce that we are able to offer further funding to support retail owners in the restoration and refurbishment of their properties.

“This very much supports our overall aim to rebuild a stronger local economy as we continue to emerge from lockdown.

“I am sure that the funding will have a long term positive impact on the businesses. It will drive interest to the outlets, maximise under-used areas and ultimately improve the overall appeal of the district’s streets and shopping areas.

“I would urge as many businesses as possible to take advantage of the training and funding on offer.”

The council, in conjunction with other local authorities across West Sussex, launched the Virtual Learning Hub for independent retailers on July 12. It consists of a series of pre-recorded learning sessions and is free for local business owners to use.

The shop improvement grant funds opened for applications on July 31. Applicants will hear within four weeks of submission if their application has been successful and they will have six months to spend their allocated funds.

They will need to meet 25 per cent of the total project cost from their own funds.