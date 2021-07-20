Horsham firm is the best specialist mortgage broker

Impact Specialist Finance has been awarded Best Specialist Mortgage Broker and was highly commended in the Best Broker – Customer Service category at the 2021 What Mortgage Awards.

The awards recognise and reward the very best businesses in the UK’s mortgage and associated personal finance markets. Due to social distancing restrictions, the awards were announced in a live, interactive Twitter event on Wednesday 14 July. The What Mortgage Awards are voted for by the public, meaning they are a true reflection of the experience customers have had with providers during the mortgage process – from the big banks and building societies to the smaller specialist lenders and mortgage brokers, Impact said.

Impact Specialist Finance, now in their 30th year has progressed to become one of the premier mortgage brokers, packagers and distributors in the market. The firm is an expert in specialist mortgage lending, which means it can help almost anyone no matter what their needs, from borrowers with poor credit who have struggled on the high street, to portfolio landlords looking to expand and maximise their property business.

Dale Jannels, managing director at Impact Specialist Finance, said: “To be recognised in two national awards in such hotly contested categories represents an amazing achievement. This is fantastic news and testament to the hard work that every single impact team member has put in over the last 12 months! I appreciate all of their efforts and thank everyone who voted for us!

“It’s more important than ever for potential buyers and homeowners to have access to good, professional advice, and we will continue working hard to ensure all our clients have access to the right solutions which match their homeownership aspirations.”