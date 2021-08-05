Help for Horsham businesses as ‘Natasha’s Law’ set to come into force

Horsham District Council is working with Food Standards Agency to help support businesses to prepare for upcoming allergen labelling changes.

The law on allergen labelling for prepacked for direct sale foods will change from Octobeer 1.

It means that any food business selling such prepacked foods will have to include full ingredients on the product label with allergenic ingredients emphasised on the list.

New laws come in soon over labelling of pre-packed foods for direct sale - Natasha's Law

The new legislation - Natasha’s Law - is in response to an incident in 2016 where Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died after suffering an anaphylactic reaction from an ingredient in a sandwich that she did not know it contained.

It had been bought from an outlet that had made and wrapped the sandwich on site, which at that time meant it did not need to display an ingredients’ label.

Prepacked foods for direct sale can include salads and sandwiches that customers select themselves and pre-wrapped foods kept behind a counter, as well as some products packaged and sold at mobile or temporary outlets.

Loose foods put into a bag or packaging after being chosen and purchased by the customer are not classed as prepacked for direct sale.

Horsham District Council Councillor Tricia Youtan said: “This is good news for people with food allergies or intolerances and will greatly contribute towards their health and wellbeing going forward.

“We do appreciate that the new law could initially be challenging for our businesses and we want to give them as much support as possible.

“With some three months to go, we are working with the FSA and are encouraging food businesses currently selling pre-packed direct sale products to visit the FSA website for information and to register for their free food business webinar.

“It is important that businesses make full use of the information available ahead of the 1 October deadline.”

More information is available at https://www.food.gov.uk/allergen-labelling-changes-for-prepacked-for-direct-sale-ppds-food.