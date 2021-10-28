Georgina Skye created the blood-soaked design, featuring red-eyed mannequins, skeletons and the grave of Jane Doe, at SOLD, a charity shop with a difference.

Carolyn Shrosbree, founder of Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Disabilities, said Georgina’s window was particularly special and unique.

“The window is very eye-catching and she loved the chance to be in total control of it,” she added.

Georgina Skye inside her shocking Halloween window, which she created at SOLD in High Street, Shoreham. Picture: Steve Robards SR2110271

Georgina, who travels from Littlehampton to work at the shop in High Street, set out for it to be totally shocking and admits it has had mixed reactions.

She said: “I am a trainee at SOLD charity shop and I have ADHD, ODD and I am on the autism spectrum. I was given the amazing opportunity to design this year’s Halloween window display. The entirety of it was all from my imagination, and a few episodes of American Horror Story.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the process of creating the most shocking Halloween display SOLD has seen. Although we have had a few mixed reactions from customers and the public, the majority of comments about the window have been positive.

“I am really into anime and drawing, and I am often caught doodling small pictures, either on my hand or scrap paper. I am also one of two resident artists here at SOLD and have often been asked to create signs and labels.”

Georgina Skye surveys her shocking from a customer's perspective. Picture: Steve Robards SR2110271

The shop offers training opportunities for volunteers, helping them to learn retail skills plus how to recycle and upcycle.

Carolyn opened the shop in November 2013 to meet the demand for worthwhile and realistic work experience opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

She had worked as a respite carer and said in her experience, very few adults with learning disabilities had jobs.

She trains individuals in a range of skills required for retail shop work, which can then be transferred to other more mainstream work situations.