Someone with no previous experience but has decided this is the right time for them. Someone who has had a previous career, managed a company, just left full-time education, or is returning to work.

Experience, although useful, is not necessary. Our caring heroes come from all walks of life and bring a range of skills, interests, opportunities and stories. They bring a passion to care for others, their colleagues and themselves. They are brave, considerate and free to be themselves.

At Guild Care, we employ 300 staff within our care homes and Home Care service. These 300 people have chosen to join a local charity to care for those in their local community.

Guild Care recruitment manager Rebecca Sinclair SUS-210727-133012003

Fortunately, caring roles appeal to people with a naturally caring disposition and can lead to a rewarding career within the industry. After working at Guild Care for the past seven years, I still find meeting new people to be one of the most rewarding parts of my role.

I have met some of the most incredible people in this time. People who have worked in the care sector for many years and couldn’t see themselves doing anything else.

Others may be more nervous and newer to the sector. Once you start talking to someone, it is evident if they have the qualities needed – being in touch with their emotions, resilient, and naturally empathetic.

I also find out more about them as a person, something fascinating about them I can share with our teams. Finding out more about them, their interests, their hobbies, their previous careers and why now is the right time to make this move to join the Guild Care family.

We are very lucky at Guild Care with the offer we can support to our colleagues in a frontline care role. Our management teams within our regulated services offer round the clock support, whether you work within a care home setting or are supported by our on-call team in Home Care.

Guild Care is one of the largest employers in Worthing, with outstanding learning and development opportunities other charities and companies may not be able to offer. Supporting a colleague to apply and progress to a more senior role or take a completely different direction within the charity is always an extremely exciting time.

I am proud of the support we can offer someone new or experienced in one of our care roles. Our dedicated team of practice development facilitators support our care teams throughout induction and their Guild Care journey.

We sing about our values (Brave, Engaging, Loving, Integrity, Everyone Matters and Free to be Me) and the support you receive within your role allows you to adopt and embed them into your daily practice.

These are qualities we look for in new members to the Guild Care family. People who are brave as the role can be challenging at times but extremely rewarding. Those who are engaged and excited. People who want to love and support both those they are caring for and their colleagues. People with true integrity and show both respect to themselves and others. People like you.