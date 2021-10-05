Between them, our homes provide residential, nursing and dementia care in safe, purpose-built environments. From a week of respite or convalescence to permanent residency, we offer lengths of stay to suit any need.

Each of our nursing homes are not-for-profit, enabling us to keep enhancing our residents’ facilities and support the local community.

We are always striving to provide the best experiences possible for our residents and their loved ones. For example, in a bid to better understand how we can improve the care within Caer Gwent post-Covid, over the summer we created and shared surveys for both residents and their family members.

Caer Gwent, one of three Guild Care care homes in Worthing

Although there were of course some things to improve upon, we were thrilled with the results. The responses to the survey praised Caer Gwent’s safe and caring environment, ‘family atmosphere’ and ‘good leadership’, both during and following the coronavirus pandemic.

Around three quarters of residents took part in their survey, with results showing an overall satisfaction score of 92 per cent. Questions included ‘Do you feel safe?’ and ‘Do you feel treated with dignity and respect?’.

Steve Burtenshaw, one resident, said: “It’s a lovely caring home. All the staff are kind and caring.”

In the relatives’ survey, 100 per cent of respondents also felt their loved ones were safe, well cared for and treated with dignity and respect, agreeing they were provided with peace of mind and reassurance due to the fact their loved one was living in Caer Gwent.

Alex Brooks-Johnson, chief executive of Guild Care

One relative said: “My mum has been at Caer Gwent for a year now and the difference it’s made to all our lives to know that she is safe and happy. It has been a tough year for all, but the staff are always cheerful and positive, they are friendly to all the family and make us feel involved in mum’s care.

“It’s hard to know that your family member is in a home but I do feel that it’s a family atmosphere and I know that mum is very fond of all the staff. A good team is due to good leadership and it shows at Caer Gwent.”

Another added: “I cannot speak highly enough of the care and attention my mum receives at Caer Gwent. The staff and the wellbeing team go above and beyond with their kindness. Thank you.”

Clare Feest, home manager of Caer Gwent care home, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, our care team has worked hard to ensure not only the safety but also the wellbeing and independence of our residents. We are thrilled to receive such wonderful feedback from both them and their families in recognition of our ongoing hard work. Their support is vital to all we do and so the feeling is very much mutual.

“We are consistently looking at ways in which we can improve and will continue to do so over the coming weeks and months to ensure we are always providing the highest standard of care to make sure our residents love every day.”