Goodwood hotel named in Sunday Times’ top 100 list

The list ranks hotels from across the United Kingdom from the Scottish Peaks to the Dorset coast with a Chichester hotel making the cut. The Goodwood Hotel at the Goodwood Estate has been placed in this year’s prestigious list. The hotel, situated next to the racetrack. was also featured in last year’s rankings. The review described the hotel as a place where ‘entertainment is premium’ in the 12,000 acres of land.

Goodwood’s Entertaining and Hospitality managing director Andrew Coggings said: “It is a huge accolade to have been named one of the Sunday Times best British hotels for the second year in a row, especially during the most challenging period in hospitality.

“Goodwood is proud to have been recognised as a hotel that warmly welcomes children and dogs everywhere.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work of the teams working behind the scenes at the hotel, Farmer Butcher Chef restaurant and farm.

“We are proud of our continued success and and grateful to the Sussex community for their continued support of our hotel and restaurants.”