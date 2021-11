The popular market was held yesterday (Saturday, November 20) and today (Sunday).

From 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm today, the market on East Street has offered a variety of sweet treats and baked goods for everyone to enjoy.

The traders from France at Home were said to be delighted to be able to cross the Channel after a year of restrictions due to the pandemic. Read more here

1. The French Market has returned to East Street, Chichester. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

