Firearms expert to give free valuations of guns in Pulborough

Gavin Gardiner, will be visiting the village and the surrounding area on Monday, June 28 to give advice and free auction valuations of all types of sporting guns and rifles, both modern and vintage, as well as shooting accessories, guncases and related items.

Mr Gardiner, who has more than 20 years experience of the auction world, said: “We are looking for all things shooting, but especially guns and items relating to the best and most famous makers such as Holland & Holland, James Purdey & Sons and Boss & Co.”

“The market remains very strong for fine and unusual items, with record prices continuing to be paid.”